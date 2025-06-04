Five reasons Blenheim Palace Triathlon needs to be your next event

There are thousands of events to choose from in the UK alone, let alone the rest of the world. So, how are you supposed to know which is best to take on next?

We’ve got you covered. Look no further than the upcoming Blenheim Palace Triathlon, taking place from 7 – 8 June. Here are five key reasons why it’ll be the perfect event to take on next:

The ONLY triathlon in the world at a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The picturesque grounds of the iconic Blenheim Palace set the scene for an in incredible event. The palace, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has extensive gardens, countryside and lakes, the perfect place to swim-bike-run and feel your best self.

The views on offer around the route are incredible and worth your attendance alone, so whether you’re there as a participant or spectator make sure to get around the grounds and take it all in.

Beginner-friendly

Blenheim is considered to be one of the more accessible triathlons in the UK and is a favourite for first timers. The variety of distances available make it work for anyone, options like the Super Sprint, Team Relay, and Weekend Warrior, make it completely customisable. This year there is also a duathlon – run-bike-run – for those who don’t want to swim.

Celebs and elites participating

You could be competing with some famous names across the weekend, with a huge number of elite triathletes, sporting stars and celebs taking on the Blenheim Palace Triathlon in recent years.

From the Brownlee brothers, Vicky Holland and Anya Culling to F1 driver Jenson Button, actor Mark Lewis-Jones, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and Pippa Middleton – to name but a few.

Make sure you’re on the lookout over the event weekend; you might be right alongside a famous name.

Family-friendly

The atmosphere around the grounds makes for the perfect family day out. Whether supporting a participant or just coming along to experience the day, there’s plenty to get up to in the event village which will house food and drink vendors and exhibitors. Around the venue you can experience stunning scenery, walled gardens and take on the Palace’s maze.

The route is designed to allow easy movement for spectators to follow the race and see their triathlete in action. There are positions in place to watch everything from the swim start to the bike transition and the big finish.

Historic setting and venue

Blenheim Palace is steeped in history, and here are some of the best facts you may not know about the venue:

It is the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.

Many iconic films have been filmed there, including James Bond’s Spectre, Harry Potter and The BFG movie.

It was used as a recovery hospital for wounded soldiers during World War One, and the grounds were used to grow vegetables as part of the British war effort

The Palace has remained within the home of the Spencer-Churchill family for over 300 years and remains a private residence today

The Palace is the only non-royal country house in the UK that holds the designation of a UNESCO World Heritage Site

A handful of places remain for the 2025 event and entries for 2026 go on sale to the public on Wednesday 11 June. Sign up via the website here https://www.blenheimtriathlon.com/.