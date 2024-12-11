First look at ‘The Storyteller’: A magical pantomime to mark 40 years of festive fun at Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury

Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury is thrilled to release the first images, ahead of the opening weekend, of its brand-new pantomime ‘The Storyteller’ produced by the award-winning Unbound Theatre.

Celebrating 40 years of pantomime magic at QPAC, this special anniversary production promises to delight audiences with its stunning handmade sets, props, costumes, and an enthralling original script by Dario Knight.

Opening weekend is just around the corner with the premiere show this Friday 13 December. The Storyteller will transport audiences to the breathtakingly beautiful Unbound Library, where books really do come to life! Featuring the award-winning Unbound storytellers and talented dancers of SDSD Dance School, The Storyteller showcases the perfect blend of creativity, artistry and community spirit.

“Our creative team do a spectacular job every year,” says Dario Knight, “but this time they’ve gone an extra mile to create the most impressive set we’ve ever worked on. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the breath-takingly beautiful Unbound Library.”

Unbound Storytellers & SDSD Dancers

With incredible value at just £9 per ticket for all opening weekend performances, The Storyteller offers affordable festive family fun for all ages. But hurry—tickets are in limited supply!

Book your tickets now and be part of the magic at QPAC!

Opening Weekend: 13-15 December -all tickets £9

All other performances: £14 adults/£11 concessions/£9 under 16s

Priscilla - Pantomime Dame

Family ticket: £40 (2 adults, 2 U16s)

Relaxed and BSL interpreted performances

The Storyteller opens on 13 Dec and runs until 29 Dec, with a mixture of 1pm, 5.30pm, and 7.30pm performances.

Full information available at www.queensparkarts.com