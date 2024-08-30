Find out how to make your move stress-free in Haddenham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local housebuilder is offering people across Buckinghamshire tailored advice to help take the stress out of moving.

Throughout the month of September, Redrow South Midlands will be hosting free Help to Sell events across the region, including at The Maltings, on Churchway, where attendees can learn about the new homes available in Haddenham.

Customers can also speak to Redrow’s expert sales team and independent financial advisors on Saturday 7th September. On Sunday 8th September specialist moving company, Move+, will also be on hand at the event.

As part of the Help to Sell initiative, which is designed to remove the stress from selling a house, Redrow will take care of the entire process, including valuations, the appointment of an estate agent, contributing towards fees, and paperwork – allowing future buyers to simply focus on the packing.

Redrow are also offering to pay up to £10,000 of agent fees*, as well as the chance to win a Fortnum and Mason hamper**.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow we understand how stressful selling a house can be, which is why we've created our Help to Sell scheme.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people in Buckinghamshire to buy their dream home, and we’re delighted to be offering expert advice at our event to show potential buyers just how easy the process can be.

“Whether you are wanting to right-size or move to a location with beautiful surroundings yet still close to a city, our event can help you find just what you are looking for.

“We’d encourage local people and those further afield to come along to our Haddenham development take a tour of our show homes and receive tailored advice during this weekend.”

To book your place at the event, please visit: www.redrow.co.uk/south-midlands-help-to-sell-event

Located just six miles from Aylesbury and with key travel routes within easy reach, The Maltings offers two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, available from £525,000. Situated in picturesque village surroundings, yet still in a well-connected location, makes the development perfectly placed for first-time buyers, growing families and commuters alike. Oxford is just a stone’s throw away, and both the A41 and M40 are easily accessible.

There are also direct trains from Haddenham & Thame Parkway to London Marylebone in around an hour, ideal for commuters looking for closer proximity to green, open space with more house for their money.

*Fees paid up to £10,000 on selected plots at selected developments only. Purchaser must attend a Help to Sell event to be eligible for offer. Please speak to a Sales Consultant for more information.

**Fortnum & Mason hamper winner will be selected at random in September and notified shorty after. Prize is non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available. Please speak to a Sales Consultant for more information.