Young Aylesbury Vale superstar cook competes in MasterChef: The Professionals finals tonight

Aylesbury Vale's own Aaron Middleton competes for a place in the final four of MasterChef: The Professionals this evening (December 14).

The young Michelin star chef who grew up in Winslow will aim to wow the judges at 9PM on BBC One.

At 27, Aaron has already worked for Richard Branson and been a Raymond Blanc understudy, now he's beaten out dozens of other pro chefs to reach the final week of Masterchef.

Aaron MIddleton, photo from BBC/Shine TV

The 14th season of the highly popular reality show culminates on Thursday (December 16), when the latest champion is crowned.

To be in it to win it, Aaron must survive two final elimination episodes both tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight, six finalists is whittled down to just four, and only three competitors can reach the grand final.

Tonight's challenge sees Aaron and his five rivals attempt to outdo each other creating a dish they would serve to someone special.

MasterChef 2021 finalists, photo from BBC/Shine TV

The chefs are given one hour and 45 minutes to produce a dish showcasing their passion and skill.

At the end of the challenge judges: Michelin-starred chef, Marcus Wareing, renowned chef Monica Galetti, and Masterchef staple Gregg Wallace, will eliminate two competitors.

The remaining four chefs go on to cook at the infamous 'chefs' table', tomorrow.

To stop the spread of Covid, this year's 'chefs' table' takes place at the MasterChef Kitchen.

The chefs must prepare their course for eight of the country’s most highly acclaimed food experts.

Between them, the eight superstar chefs have 11 Michelin stars.

Guests include: Matt Abé (restaurant- 3* Gordon Ramsay), Nieves Barragan Mohacho (Sabor 1*), Michael Caines (2* Lympstone Manor), Lisa Goodwin-Allen (1* Northcote) and Daniel Clifford (2* Midsummer House).