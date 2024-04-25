Waddesdon Manor ranks as one of the best stately homes regularly used in film and television
Waddesdon Manor ranks as one of the best stately homes that regularly appears in movies and television programmes.
This is according to new research, carried out by Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Holiday Cottages, the company has rated the best countryside venues open to the public.
According to the home letting agency’s algorithm, Waddesdon Manor ranks as the seventh-best property used for period dramas and other film features.
To find the best stately manor for residents to visit, the tourism site ranked places based on how many times they have appeared on the big and small screen. But also how good those shows were, whether they launched any actors or actresses to superstardom, as well as other social media metrics.
Information from the luxury company shows that Waddesdon Manor has been used 21 times in film and television since the year 2000.
Data collected from the company shows that the second-most awards have been delivered to shows filmed in Waddesdon Manor. This is likely due to the Buckinghamshire beauty spot appearing in The Crown, which proved an awards darling throughout its six season run.
Other information used to collate the final table included customer reviews from TripAdvisor, with higher scores given to posts that mentioned a film or television programme filmed on location. Also, the amount of TikTok hashtags mentioning each home was tallied up.
Waddesdon Manor is also known for appearing in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and The Queen. It was recently used as a royal castle in Amazon’s remake of Cinderella.
This fun chart has been put together by Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Holiday Cottages in anticipation of Bridgerton season three, which returns to Netflix next month.
Wentworth Woodhouse in Yorkshire is a prominent location in the Netflix phenomenon and The Regime, a new show starring Kate Winslet.
Hatfield House in Hertfordshire topped the overall list, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire was second, with Somerset House in London coming third. Nearby West Wycombe Park was also in the top 10, finishing one place above Waddesdon Manor in sixth.