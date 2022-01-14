Popular terrestrial television show, Rich House Poor House, is returning for a seventh season and wants applications from the Aylesbury Vale area.

Scheduled to air on Channel 5, producers are looking for families to send in applications for the next season.

Filming is ongoing and organisers still need more suitable families for the seventh season.

Filming is starting for season seven

Producers describe, Rich House Poor House, as one of Channel 5's flagship shows, it gets a peak slot on the network.

Each episode offers two families from either end of Britain’s wealth divide the chance to swap homes, budgets and lifestyles for one week.

A Channel 5 spokesperson said: "Whilst the two families’ bank balance and incomes might be zeros apart, the focus of the experience isn’t an examination of their personal financial circumstances, but rather a more holistic exploration of the difference their personal wealth plays in their day to day family life."

The show encourages families to consider just how much having money really matters when it comes to leading a happy, healthy life.

Through the audition process, producers are looking for families who may appear to have very little in common on the surface.

But, in reality these families often share similar qualities or interests.

Previous participants have stayed in touch with the family they swapped with, some have maintained relationships many years after filming.

The show boasts a weekly audience of over 1.7 million people.

Those who don't tune in for the first viewing have the chance to catch the show on repeat airings across Channel 5's multiple channels or on the channel's catch-up service, meaning the overall viewing figure is higher than the 1.7 million reported.