Local air ambulance stars in new season of Ambulance Code Red

Ambulance Code Red, a TV series starring Thames Valley Air Ambulance critical care paramedics and doctors, starts this week on Freeview channel 5 Star.

The series allows viewers to join crews on board their Critical Care Response Vehicles and witness the lifesaving critical care delivered to the community. With incidents ranging from road traffic collisions to cardiac arrests, severe burns, and falls, viewers will get the chance to see the difference Thames Valley Air Ambulance crews make to real lives.

The first episode, which airs this week, will show the story of six-year-old Rumi Siret, who has been treated by Thames Valley Air Ambulance critical care paramedics and doctors twice in her young life.

Rumi first suffered a cardiac arrest aged just 20 months, after which she was diagnosed with Long QT Syndrome and Supraventricular Tachycardia Syndrome and had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted. But, this April, the crew were by Rumi’s side once more when she started having seizures at home. It later transpired that her ICD had fired four times, indicating four further cardiac arrests.

Rumi’s mother, Kelly Siret, said: “When Rumi had her seizures earlier this year, it was so scary. I didn’t know what to do. The reassurance of having South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Air Ambulance crews on scene that day is something I’ll always be grateful for.

“Rumi ended up having surgery to help with her heart rhythm and she spent her sixth birthday in the hospital. But she’s now back at school and doing incredibly well. As a parent, I’ll never forget the paramedics and doctors who saved my little girl and I hope everyone watching the programme will see just how much of a difference their donations can make.”

Amanda McLean, Chief Executive of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “This series allows people to feel as though they are riding along with our crews, seeing firsthand the types of jobs we are called out to every single day. Ambulance Code Red will give viewers a glimpse into what it’s like to be on shift for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, bringing critical care directly to the patient’s side.

“As you watch the series and see the huge impact our crews can make on scene, bear in mind that we receive no government or NHS funding. Everything you see on screen, every person treated, has been entirely funded by you – our community. Thank you.”

Ambulance Code Red will air Mondays at 9pm on 5 Star.