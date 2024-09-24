Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is a bit of a head scratcher 🤦‍♂️

The Great British Bake Off is returning for its 15th season.

Channel 4 will once again broadcast new episodes of the hit reality show.

But if you can’t watch it live - how can you catch up with prior episodes.

After a summer of proving in the famous tent, Channel 4 is ready to serve up a fresh batch of The Great British Bake Off contestants. A non-quite baker’s dozen of new faces will be competing to win the approval of Prue and Paul Hollywood once again.

Over the coming weeks, the 12 bakers will take part in all of your favourite challenges and have to produce some real eye-catching showstoppers. But autumn is a busy time as schools return and Christmas draws ever closer, meaning you may not be able to plonk yourself down in front of a TV screen at the exact time an episode starts.

For those who don’t want to have the ‘soggy bottom’ dramas spoiled for them, you may be wondering how you can catch up on The Great British Bake Off. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Great British Bake Off 2024 on catch-up?

The new season will once again be airing on Channel 4, meaning that if you are unable to watch it live you will be able to catch-up using the broadcaster’s own on-demand service.

Formerly known as All 4 it is simply called Channel 4 and can be found by going to the website via a desktop or by downloading the app on your SmartTV, Fire Stick/ similar devices, or via App Store and Google Play on mobile.

Great British Bake Off returns to our screens for 2024

You are required to register for an account to watch content on Channel 4’s on-demand video service. However it is free and you don’t have to pay - but remember that you need a TV licence to use Channel 4, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

For American audiences, Netflix will have new episodes of GBBO season 15 weekly from Friday, 27 September.

Where can I watch previous GBBO seasons?

Now, this is a bit of a complicated answer due to production changes during the run of Great British Bake Off. If you remember the show originally aired on BBC - with Mary Berry, Sue and Mel and Paul Hollywood.

However after its seventh season in 2016, Great British Bake Off made the shock move to rival Channel 4 for its eighth series and has remained on the channel ever since.

So if you want to watch any of the most recent prior seasons of the hit show (8-14) you can find them on Channel 4 (the on-demand service previously called All 4). But if you want to watch the BBC era season it is a little bit trickier.

The first seven series of Bake Off are no longer available on BBC iPlayer. If you are really eager to watch the Mary Berry/ Mel & Sue days, the seasons can be purchased to watch on Amazon’s Prime Video episodes starting at £1.89 each or £9.99 for a whole season.

Meanwhile, across the pond in the United States, our American neighbours can watch The Great British Baking Show (as it is called over there) on Netflix. If you have a VPN, you may be able to switch your Netflix over to the US and watch old episodes.

What about GBBO specials?

The spin-offs from The Great British Bake Off including Junior Bake Off, the Christmas episodes, Extra Slice and the professionals are all available to watch on Channel 4 (the on-demand video service). So you can gorge yourself on Bake Off episodes until your heart's content.

Should it be easier to watch the pre-Channel 4 episodes of The Great British Bake Off. Is it time for them to be added back to BBC iPlayer or even Channel 4’s on-demand service? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected] .