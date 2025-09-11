Harry Potter locomotive returns to Buckinghamshire Railway Centre after HBO filming

By James Lowson
Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:44 BST
The locomotive set to feature in the highly-anticipated Harry Potter television series is returning to a tourist attraction site in Aylesbury Vale.

Guests interested in seeing the new Hogwarts Express up close will have a chance to see the steam engine at Buckinghamshire Railway Centre in Quainton.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the steam locomotive Wightwick Hall, which belongs to the centre near Aylesbury, had been chosen to play the role of the iconic locomotive, the Hogwarts Express, in the major television series being produced by HBO.

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre has revealed the locomotive has returned to Buckinghamshire after filming scenes for season of the international series.

The new Hogwarts Express is returning to the Buckinghamshire Railway Centreplaceholder image
The new Hogwarts Express is returning to the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre

Two special events have been lined up at the centre on October 5 and 19, where visitors will get to ride on the new Hogwarts Express. The Buckinghamshire Railway Centre has also confirmed the locomotive is due to return to the HBO set in 2026.

At one point Wightwick Hall was scheduled to be scrapped, before it was saved and restored across a 40-year period. Buckinghamshire Railway Centre says other engines undergoing a similar process can be found at the Quainton site.

Guests can also see the centre’s railway museum, working steam engines, and exhibitions showcasing old steam machinery.

A seven-series television show is currently in production and it is hoped the reimaging of JK Rowling’s seven novels will air next year. It is expected to take 10 years to complete and casting of a majority of the fantasy saga’s most famous roles has already been announced.

