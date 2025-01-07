Gavin and Stacey script raises thousands for independent creative arts charity in Bucks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A creative arts charity located in Buckinghamshire was handed a major boost courtesy of the beloved sitcom, Gavin and Stacey.

Robert Wilfort who plays Jason West in the series, whose finales was watched by millions on Christmas Day, donated a script from the show to The Theatre Shed in Chesham.

Robert’s script was signed by the entire cast, including the show’s stars and director, and is the main prize in a raffle that has so far raised over £31,000 for the charity. The raffle remains open and can be accessed online here.

Local young people and adults with and without disabilities can access The Theatre Shed to take part in arts activities.

Shed’s members work on original shows and their words and ideas are the ones which will get used in performances. The charity adds that it is run by a team of professional creatives, and supported by a team of trained volunteer mentors.

Shed aims to create access, raise aspirations, build confidence and break down social expectations through the creative arts.

Robert said: “I’m so pleased to be able to donate this original signed script to help raise funds for the wonderful Theatre Shed. The work they do is so important and life affirming. They provide a supportive, welcoming space for young people to express themselves. I would recommend any parent in the local area to consider enrolling their child at Shed. It’s so hard for charities to raise money in the current climate, I hope all Gavin and Stacey fans will consider buying a ticket to help this brilliant cause, and who knows, maybe you might win the prize!”

This year marks The Theatre Shed’s 20th anniversary, interested parties have until 10am on Monday (13 January) to enter the raffle.

“We’re honestly lost for words with the success of the raffle,” said Alice, the artistic director of The Theatre Shed. “We never anticipated it would raise so much and, even better, bring so much attention to our wonderful cause. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who is participating in the raffle, and of course, to the incredibly generous Robert Wilfort for donating the script and endorsing our small but mighty charity!”