Luna Cinema in Waddesdon Manor reopens on September 9, with its first screening being the delightful Rian Johnson flick, Knives Out.

Also being shown on the first week back after lockdown are timeless pictures: Pretty Woman, Grease and Star Wars: A New Hope.

The outdoor cinema has a Luna Bar with Moretti stand offering a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, while hot food will be available at all screenings.

Waddesdon Manor

Hampers and picnics from home are allowed on the premises, but bringing alcohol to the event is restricted.

Prices for tickets start from £15.50 including booking fees.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said “There could hardly be a more anticipated summer than this 2021 post-lockdown season; every outing we arrange is set to feel special and unique after so long away from the people and activities we love. Cinema has provided the magic of escape through the decades, and we know that The Luna Cinema can bring joy and respite to the lives of movie-goers across the country this summer, more than ever before.

"After so many months spent watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the people of Buckinghamshire to return to the big screen, with our brand of socially spacious, open air cinema experiences including Waddesdon Manor.

Knives Out on the big screen