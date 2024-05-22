David Harper pays Henley-On-Thames a special visit to value locals' precious heirlooms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bringing his antiques expertise, BBC TV’s David Harper recently joined locals in Henley-On-Thames to provide valuations of their most treasured possessions. The popular TV presenter from Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt spent the afternoon at McCarthy Stone’s Retirement Living Plus development, Albert Court on Reading Road, where he shared witty anecdotes from his illustrious career.

From jewellery to ornaments, guests brought along some of their own special items for David to cast his expert eye over. Visitors then gathered in the stylish communal lounge for photos and a more candid conversation with the TV star whilst also enjoying a glass of fizz and delicious light bites.

The event follows a recent report from the British Art Market Federation which showed antiques dealerships and art galleries in the UK have grown by more than 31% in the last decade[1], highlighting the resurgence in popularity of antiques collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the day, visiting retirees were also able to learn more about the retirement living options at Albert Court, where a collection of low-maintenance one and two-bedroom properties are still waiting to be snapped up.

McCarthy Stone Albert Court Staff and David Harper

Commenting on his visit, David said: “I was delighted to be invited to Albert Court to meet homeowners and their guests and share my passion for antiques with them. I was amazed by some of the treasures they brought along and to see that they are equally as fascinated by pre-loved items as I am. I had a fantastic time and I really hope I’ve been able to shed some light on their collections.”

Sam Burley, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “The event was a huge success and our guests thoroughly enjoyed meeting David and discussing their special items with him. On behalf of the team and our homeowners at Albert Court, we’d like to say a huge thank you to David for making it such a memorable experience.

“At McCarthy Stone, we offer a range of activities tailored to our homeowners’ interests, from knitting and gardening to film nights and themed lunches. Hobbies and activities are closely linked to better brain health, increased social interaction, and reduced anxiety and stress, which is why we encourage homeowners to get involved wherever possible, helping them to make the most of their retirement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full and varied lifestyle is on offer at Albert Court, with a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments designed to meet the specific needs of the over 70s, and enviable shared spaces where new friendships can flourish. These include a spacious lounge and a licensed bistro with beautiful French doors that open onto a well-maintained patio area with outside seating. There is also a wellness suite to enjoy an array of beauty treatments and a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors.

David Harper Talking About Homeowners Antiques During The Event

For peace of mind, an Estate Management Team is on-site around the clock to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and provide flexible support packages tailored to individual need. A 24-hour emergency call system, door camera entry, and intruder alarm are fitted as standard in each property for additional reassurance.

Purchase prices at Albert Court start from £399,950 for a one-bedroom retirement home and £499,950 for a two-bedroom home. Part buy, part rent is also available to make moving even easier.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad