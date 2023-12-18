His episode is set to air later this month

Buckinghamshire is set to be featured in the latest celebrity spin-off of a popular lifestyle programme.

Christopher Biggins, and his partner Neil, are looking to relocate and will be checking out properties in Buckinghamshire on the latest season of Celebrity Escape to the Country.

Presenter Nicki Chapman escorts the pantomime star and former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here champion, as he searches for his ream country pile in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire. Christopher and his partner are looking to move out of their East London home of three decades and discover a mystery house during their search.

Christopher Biggins (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Christopher’s search is one of five special episodes of Celebrity Escape to the Country.

Celebrity Escape to the Country welcomes an exciting host of well-known faces hoping to make a countryside relocation including Bucks Fizz popstar, Cheryl Baker; TV health professional, Doctor Ranj Singh; Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec; and TV quiz oracle Jenny Ryan AKA ‘The Vixen’ from The Chase.

First launching in 2002, the BBC’s longest running property show Escape to the Country gives urban homeowners an insight into a prospective country life. Guided by the property experts, the buyers decide whether or not to swap the hustle and bustle of city living in favour of the slower quietude of the countryside.

As well as Bucks, other idyllic countryside homes will be explored in Cheshire, the Peak District, Lancashire, Kent and Sussex.

John Comerford, Head of Naked West, which produces the show alongside the BBC, said: “We love helping prospective rural dwellers find their dream homes and we’re delighted the BBC have commissioned this special series giving us all an insight into our favourite celebrities’ lives as they look to swap the city for a new home in the country.”

The celebrity specials will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December.

Julie Shaw, commissioning editor, BBC Daytime and Factual, added: “Escape to the Country has been a staple in the BBC daytime schedule for 21 years. Audiences love this programme and watching the journeys the house-hunters go on.”