Casting directors want to hear from Bucks residents with cluttered homes for the second season of Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout.

Filming for the second season of the reality show which airs on Channel Five is ongoing and the production team wants to hear from people in Aylesbury and beyond.

Season one aired earlier this year and is available to watch online on My5 now, the series had a primetime slot on terrestrial television, airing at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout

Nick and his team of designers transform messy homes on the show to give people houses they can be proud of.

Producers want to hear from people who may have allowed mess to overwhelm their family home.

Or homeowners who have fallen out of love with the interior design of their property.