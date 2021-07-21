Brave Aylesbury residents encouraged to apply for the next season of Naked Attraction

Channel 4 is on the hunt for its latest batch of brave singletons willing to bare all for the next series of Naked Attraction.

The notorious reality television show is returning for a seventh season this autumn and needs new contestants who will show off their birthday suits in pursuit of love.

Anna Richardson is carrying on as host, she will witness a picker whittle down a group of six potential suitors, based solely on the power of Naked Attraction.

Filming for season seven of Naked Attraction starts this Autumn

The scarcely believable concept involves naked hopefuls standing in a pod as their bodies are slowly revealed to the picker one phase at a time. Each round the person the picker is least attracted to is eliminated.

Executive producer, Darrell Olsen says: “We’re excited to be back looking for a new batch of contestants! In these times I think many people are keen to find love and what better way than dating in reverse and starting off naked!?”

Filming for the series is set to begin in the Autumn, adhering to covid-19 filming guidance.

Apply to take part in the show here: https://www.studiolambert.com/take-part-naked-attraction.htmlNaked Attraction is produced by Studio Lambert North.