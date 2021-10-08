BBC TV show Glow Up looks for Aylesbury applicants for season four
The production company is scanning the country for aspiring creatives interested in going on telly.
Casting is open for the fourth season of Glow Up and Aylesbury residents are encouraged to apply for the reality show.
Production company, Wall to Wall, is after aspiring makeup artists to enter this season's competition.
The right candidates for the BBC Three show will have a creative eye, be brimming with ideas and have a great drive to succeed.
It promises a chance to work with some of the most respected names in the industry and compete in incredible makeup challenges.
Glow Up is hosted by Maya Jama and is designed to find untapped talent in the makeup industry.
Contestents must prove their chops by completing weekly tasks and activities before being assessed by expert judges.
Applicants can access the Glow Up form on the BBC website here, Wall to Wall says people should carefully read the terms and conditions before sending off their details.