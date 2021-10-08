Casting is open for the fourth season of Glow Up and Aylesbury residents are encouraged to apply for the reality show.

Production company, Wall to Wall, is after aspiring makeup artists to enter this season's competition.

The right candidates for the BBC Three show will have a creative eye, be brimming with ideas and have a great drive to succeed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glow Up on the BBC

It promises a chance to work with some of the most respected names in the industry and compete in incredible makeup challenges.

Glow Up is hosted by Maya Jama and is designed to find untapped talent in the makeup industry.

Contestents must prove their chops by completing weekly tasks and activities before being assessed by expert judges.