BBC TV show Glow Up looks for Aylesbury applicants for season four

The production company is scanning the country for aspiring creatives interested in going on telly.

By James Lowson
Friday, 8th October 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated Friday, 8th October 2021, 4:56 pm

Casting is open for the fourth season of Glow Up and Aylesbury residents are encouraged to apply for the reality show.

Production company, Wall to Wall, is after aspiring makeup artists to enter this season's competition.

The right candidates for the BBC Three show will have a creative eye, be brimming with ideas and have a great drive to succeed.

Glow Up on the BBC

It promises a chance to work with some of the most respected names in the industry and compete in incredible makeup challenges.

Glow Up is hosted by Maya Jama and is designed to find untapped talent in the makeup industry.

Contestents must prove their chops by completing weekly tasks and activities before being assessed by expert judges.

Applicants can access the Glow Up form on the BBC website here, Wall to Wall says people should carefully read the terms and conditions before sending off their details.

