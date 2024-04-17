Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre 'privileged' to host Jimmy Carr's new Netflix special Natural Born Killer
Called, Natural Born Killer, the television star who was raised in Buckinghamshire, used footage from his last appearance for the new stand-up show.
Carr, 51, performed at the Aylesbury venue three times in September last year, promising to test out new material on his Buckinghamshire fanbase.
Since its release on Netflix yesterday (16 April), Carr’s latest special has been called a provocative look at controversial subjects such as gun control, religion, and cancel culture.
His last special for Netflix, His Dark Material, was released in 2021 and drew criticism for a joke aimed at Roma people.
Carr said: “When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis.
“No one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.”
Anti-hate groups criticised the remarks with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust calling the joke “abhorrent”.
On the day his latest live show on the streaming giant, Carr downplayed fears of cancel culture. He said on the One Show yesterday: “Jokes are like magnets. They attract some people, people come to see me and they really enjoy their night out and we have fun, and they’re just jokes, but like magnets, jokes attract and they repel.
“Some people are repelled by my jokes, and they’re sat at home now, writing to Points of View, trying to get me cancelled. Good luck.”
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre director Grant Brisland said: “It was a huge privilege to welcome the Netflix crew to film Jimmy Carr’s Natural Born Killer Netflix Special last autumn. The iconic Waterside Theatre auditorium shines bright in what will be streamed to millions of viewers across the globe. It is a proud moment for the team who worked tirelessly to make it a huge success. Jimmy will be back in October for what is looking likely to be another sell-out success; it’s not too late to grab your tickets.”
Carr is performing at the Aylesbury venue again on 4 October, more details can be found online.