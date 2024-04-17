Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre 'privileged' to host Jimmy Carr's new Netflix special Natural Born Killer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jimmy Carr’s latest Netflix special, which is available to stream now, was filmed in Aylesbury.

Called, Natural Born Killer, the television star who was raised in Buckinghamshire, used footage from his last appearance for the new stand-up show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carr, 51, performed at the Aylesbury venue three times in September last year, promising to test out new material on his Buckinghamshire fanbase.

Jimmy Carr's latest Netflix show was filmed in Aylesbury

Since its release on Netflix yesterday (16 April), Carr’s latest special has been called a provocative look at controversial subjects such as gun control, religion, and cancel culture.

His last special for Netflix, His Dark Material, was released in 2021 and drew criticism for a joke aimed at Roma people.

Carr said: “When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.”

Anti-hate groups criticised the remarks with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust calling the joke “abhorrent”.

On the day his latest live show on the streaming giant, Carr downplayed fears of cancel culture. He said on the One Show yesterday: “Jokes are like magnets. They attract some people, people come to see me and they really enjoy their night out and we have fun, and they’re just jokes, but like magnets, jokes attract and they repel.

“Some people are repelled by my jokes, and they’re sat at home now, writing to Points of View, trying to get me cancelled. Good luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre director Grant Brisland said: “It was a huge privilege to welcome the Netflix crew to film Jimmy Carr’s Natural Born Killer Netflix Special last autumn. The iconic Waterside Theatre auditorium shines bright in what will be streamed to millions of viewers across the globe. It is a proud moment for the team who worked tirelessly to make it a huge success. Jimmy will be back in October for what is looking likely to be another sell-out success; it’s not too late to grab your tickets.”