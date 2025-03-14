Aylesbury's Great British Bake Off star appears alongside Chris Packham in climate campaign advert

Aylesbury’s reality television star has linked up with a famous naturalist for a new climate change campaign.

Dylan Bachelet the recent Great British Bake Off runner-up is starring in a new advert supporting Friends of the Earth’s latest climate campaign.

He appears alongside longtime BBC Springwatch presenter and activist, Chris Packham, and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, Crystal.

In the video, that can be viewed here on YouTube, Dylan and his fellow televisions stars can be seen trying to carry out a number of simple tasks – bake a cake, go for a job interview, trying not to get lost on a walk – but failing miserably because they do not have an adequate plan.

It is designed to highlight the importance of getting the Government to commit to an ambitious and fair climate plan.

This new video will be promoted across social media, websites, and streaming sites, for four weeks.

Dylan said: “Just like you can’t whip up a showstopper cake without a proper recipe, the government can’t tackle the climate crisis without a proper plan. Half-baked climate solutions are a recipe for failure.

“That’s why I’m supporting Friends of the Earth’s campaign for a strong new climate plan for people and the planet.”

Friends of the Earth has acknowledged that the Government has agreed to meet a number of climate targets over the next decade to ensure we reach net zero by 2050, but believes some of these goals may not be reached.