Aylesbury student and rising 12-year-old acting star set to appear alongside Natalie Portman

Benjamin Chivers. photo from AP Wilding

An award-nominated actor who studies in Aylesbury is set to star in a leading role opposite, Oscar winner, Natalie Portman.

Benjamin Chivers, 12, who lives with his family in Haddenham and attends Aylesbury Grammar School, has bagged a lead role in a Guy Ritchie movie set to be released on Apple TV+ this year.

Benjamin filmed Fountain of Youth alongside not only Portman, who remains one of the most recognisable actresses in Hollywood, but former American Office star John Krasinski and other acting greats including Domhnall Gleeson and Stanley Tucci.

In the film, which is due to be released on the streaming service in 2025, Benjamin has a key part playing Portman’s son and Krasinski’s nephew.

Benjamin Chivers at the National Television Awards. Photo from David Fisher/Shutterstock

This is just the latest major role, the Year 8 student has landed in the short five-year period since he first showed an interest in acting.

He is one of the latest child actors to emerge from obscurity into a prominent major staring role. Benjamin’s first ever acting job was playing Isaac in The Devil’s Hour, a gripping Amazon Prime crime thriller where he co-starred alongside Dr Who icon, Peter Capaldi.

Benjamin’s ability to play a emotionally troubled and enigmatic child was so convincing that he received widespread national acclaim. This included bagging a National Television Awards nomination in the Best Rising Star category, where he was shortlisted alongside fellow thespians who were 10-20 years older than him. His aim on the evening, one he achieved, was to get a selfie with television royalty, Ant and Dec.

Benjamin’s dad, Mark, has compared his child’s breakthrough performance to Owen Cooper’s in new Netflix drama Adolescence. In the sense that neither had acted on a national stage before, and both were tasked with having crucial, complex roles in prestigious dramas aired on major streaming platforms.

Benjamin first started performing by taking online classes run by the All Star Academy during the pandemic. It was here that he first found his love for acting, guided by teachers and coaches from the academy that has bases in Princes Risborough and Great Missenden.

So far, Benjamin has three acting credits to his name, but he has booked scenes on two longstanding popular BBC programmes which could air in 2025.

Mark says it is a nice period for his son, where he has enjoyed great early success in what can be a brutally ruthless profession, but Benjamin can still also attend school and be with his friends without facing additional scrutiny and challenges that can come with fame.

Mark adds that all of Benjamin’s experiences with highly-successful A-listers have been very positive so far. On set he is looked after by a chaperone, but the big names Benjamin is working with have also been down to earth. Mark said: “They’ve all been very nice. Once you realise all they want from a parental point of view is calm people in the background who are not going to fuss over him, [it’s alright].

"Natalie Portman did come up to me, which was an extraordinary moment, and say ‘I’m totally in awe of Benji’s talents’.”

At the moment, all indications are that Benjamin still enjoys acting and that it might end up being something he commits to after he completes his education. Mark added: “He stands a chance because he’s got an amazing CV that most kids don’t have.

"Most kids get into acting in their teenage years, rather than at the age of eight. It’s luck related as well, he’s been very close to some jobs, for various reasons he just didn’t get. He got down to final to the few to play Bridget Jones’s son. And then the actor’s strike hit, and by the time they came back to recasting it, he was too old. But then if he got that job, he wouldn’t have been able to do the Guy Ritchie project.

"Too many people have said that ‘if he carries on he’s got a really big future’, and that’s nice to hear. But if he turns round tomorrow and says ‘I don’t want to do this anymore dad,’ then as a parent you’ve got to support that. But somehow in the back of my head I don’t think he will, it’s just how it fits in with his schooling.”