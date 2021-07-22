Aylesbury families wanted for returning BBC One reality series

Aylesbury families are encouraged to apply for the next season of Eat Well for Less? which airs on BBC One.

Casting is open for the eighth season of the lifestyle advice show, producers are welcoming applications from families and households in the Bucks area.

Specifically the advice show wants to hear from families looking to save money, but also struggling to cut favourite recipes from the weekly schedule.

Eat Well for Less?

Families looking to get healthier and fussy eaters that need to expand their palette. Or even households bored of eating the same food week in and week out.

To find out more and apply you can contact the RDF Television production team by calling 0117 970 7682 or emailing [email protected]