Aylesbury families wanted for returning BBC One reality series
This lifestyle show wants applications from the Aylesbury area.
Aylesbury families are encouraged to apply for the next season of Eat Well for Less? which airs on BBC One.
Casting is open for the eighth season of the lifestyle advice show, producers are welcoming applications from families and households in the Bucks area.
Specifically the advice show wants to hear from families looking to save money, but also struggling to cut favourite recipes from the weekly schedule.
Families looking to get healthier and fussy eaters that need to expand their palette. Or even households bored of eating the same food week in and week out.
To find out more and apply you can contact the RDF Television production team by calling 0117 970 7682 or emailing [email protected]
The production team advises: Any information which you give RDF Television will be processed in accordance with their Privacy Notice, a copy of which can be found here https://www.rdftelevision.com/privacy-notice-potential-contributors/