Aylesbury contestants needed for first season of Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home

Set to air on E4, the programme is called Naked, Alone And Racing To Get Home, producers are on the hunt for brave Bucks residents willing to bare it all.

Beyond bulletproof confidence needed to be broadcast in their birthday suits, potential contestants must also have the wherewithal to navigate the British countryside with no money, phone, or clothes.

After a successful pilot in 2021, it is returning for a full season this year.

Naked, Alone, and Racing to Get Home

Split into two teams of two, the four daredevils set off on a wild adventure across the UK.

Racing against each other the teams must battle the elements, while using their resourcefulness to forage for food, build their own shelter and sourcing their own materials to keep warm.

After many miles, a £5,000 cash prize awaits at the finish line, though only the fastest and most ingenious team can claim it.

To get to the finish line, contestants must rely on their own internal compass to discover the correct route, unless kind strangers can help them on their way.

Participants will also be thrown a series of survival challenges throughout their three-day endeavour.

Casting producer Cheryl Jackson said: “This year we are looking for adventurous, determined, courageous contestants from all walks of life who enjoy testing their limits.

"If you are relatively fit and have good survival skills, or are keen to learn some, then this could be for you.

"We encourage joint applications too, so why not team up and apply with someone you know?

“Do you have the strength, resilience and resourcefulness to survive in the country’s most extreme environments?

“Would you like to compete in a 3-day race in some of Britain’s toughest terrain?

“Could you survive in the great outdoors with no gadgets, no money and no clothes?

“If you’ve answered yes, and you are over 18 and available in early summer 2022 apply now by visiting this website.”