One of the best known entertainers with links to Aylesbury has been named as a contestant on the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing.

La Voix, who lives locally and was previously a pantomime regular at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, has been selected for the 23rd season of the prime time talent show.

Earlier this morning, the BBC confirmed the well-known drag queen had been selected for its flagship programme.

While La Voix is perhaps best-known to locals for her pantomime appearances, including recent appearances at the Wycombe Swan Theatre’s Christmas showcase, she has previously excelled on mainstream reality-based contests. She was a semi-finalist on the eighth season of Britain’s Got Talent, and was a runner-up in last year’s RuPaul's Drag Race UK. The 45-year-old drag queen previously appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Ambassador.

La Voix performing at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre's 2021 pantomime

She told the BBC: “I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV. Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started. All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse.”

Strictly Come Dancing is due to air on BBC One in September with episodes of the regular ratings winner also set to be available to stream via the iPlayer.

Other celebrities booked for the upcoming season include Chelsea’s former star striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, ex-England Rugby Union captain Chris Robshaw, former Love Island contestant Dani Dyer, and sprinter turned Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

La Voix’s other appearances on the international and national stage include appearing on ITV's Queens For The Night, Paramount’s Queen Of The Universe show. She also appeared in the feature length return of the beloved sitcom Absolutely Fabulous when a film version of the sharp-witted comedy hit cinemas in 2016.

La Voix also regularly tours the country completing live drag performances; it was previously revealed that she had performed on at least 80 cruise ships. The BBC has also revealed that La Voix performed for the British Royal Family at their exclusive New Year's Eve ball two years running.