Festival success: Buckingham Live Weekend brings music and joy to community

Buckingham Live Weekend ’24 – the first of a brand new 3 day music and dance festival in Buckingham took place from Friday 24th – Sunday 26th May.

The Friday night saw live music at the New Inn, Adam O’Connell singing at Mey Mediterranean Bar & Grill and an Acoustic Night with Crazy Heart & Friends at The Granary at the Grand Junction.

Saturday saw musicians and dancers take to the streets with Accent Percussion banging the drums in Cornwalls Meadow, Bollywood Dancing from Bollywood Beats on Market Hill and an amazing Introducing Stage in the Cattle Pens where young talented children performed to the public.

The Mitre pub jumped into the musical spirit with both feet, hosting Adstock Singers, Malish and Dave Catermole & Daniel Buckland throughout the day. Prego hosted Chris Sagan with his live acoustic music grooves, and the Woolpack hosted a Rock Night in the Cote and B:Muses Poetry & Song in the bar.

Buckingham Live 2024

Sunday’s finale – Buckingham Live ’24 – organised by Buckingham Live Sessions and Buckingham Town Council and hosted at Buckingham Football Club began at a slightly later than advertised time due to forecast thunderstorms. The day began with an opening by Deputy Mayor of Buckingham Cllr. Fran Davies and the Town Crier, Patrick Laws, followed by performances from Gracenotes and Linda Watkins. The rain started to fall during the next act, Boogie Woogie Bellas, who kept the crowd going with a rousing version of Umbrella. Adam O’Connell and Woo! kept spirits up until the rain stopped and the sun reappeared.

Once the skies had cleared Barn Dance, ably led by Fraser, got the crowd up and dancing as a group. There was also a second chance to try Bollywood Beats with Bobbie – all enthusiastically enjoyed by the crowd.

Reggae Roots band Dubwiser took to the stage, followed by Smith & Brewer, Brothers HomeBrew and Soul City.

The final act: Pure Genius rocked the stage with festival favourites, closing the night with Mr. Brightside to the joy of the singing crowd.

Deputy Mayor Cllr. Fran Davies and Town Crier Patrick Laws

The rain may have stopped the bouncy castle and live broadcast plans, but the event was a definite success, with a large turn out across three days of events at nine different locations. Each day and act provided something a little different – from family entertainment to rock classics.

Buckingham Live Sessions wish to thank their sponsors: Buckingham Town Council, MobileRE, Akeley Wood School, BCQ, Gilroy Steel Solicitors, Stowe School, Vitalograph, Bittersweet Music & Gilroy Steel Solicitors along with all of the venues and vendors that are taking part.

Chair of the Buckingham Town Centre & Events Committee said “We must give a very large thank you to Suzy and her team from Buckingham Live sessions who gave us such a weekend in partnership with all the local establishments who took part. It was pleasing seeing everyone who attended Buckingham Live ’24 at Buckingham Town Football Club and we must thank them for their support, in partnership with our Town Council Officers in making this event possible. None of this is possible without partnership cooperation and all people involved should equally be thanked for their time. The event was opened and closed by our Deputy Mayor Cllr. Fran Davies.”

