Feast over Flame returns to Marlow for September 2025

Feast over Flame - the popular immersive BBQ dining experience - will return to Marlow this September with a new, seasonal five-course menu. Tables are now available to book online from 4th - 27th September 2025.

As with the sell-out event in May, the experience begins with a welcome drink and private boat ride to a secret riverside location, where festoon lights and music lead guests to their table, complete with a Big Green Egg BBQ. An immersive menu follows with five courses cooked tableside plus s’mores, hot chocolate and sparklers to finish.

The Saturday lunchtime sitting is perfect for all ages, with a children’s menu sure to delight the youngest in the brood. From Thursday to Saturday, an adults-only dinner sees the music ramped up for an unforgettable evening of drinks, feasting and dancing.

Feast over Flame Sample Menus

Feast over Flame

Adults (Lunch and Dinner)

Freshly baked meadow herb bread served with whipped wild garlic butter (V)

—

Griddled figs served with prosciutto and burrata with balsamic and honey dressing

Feast over Flame

Or

Griddled figs served with burrata and marinated seasonal vegetables (V)

Or

Griddled figs served with marinated seasonal vegetables (VG)

Feast over Flame

—

Alderwood hot smoked salmon with pickled red onion and a yogurt and dill dressing

Or

Alderwood hot smoked butternut squash with pickled red onion and a yogurt and dill dressing (V)

S'mores and sparklers at Feast over Flame

Or

Alderwood hot smoked butternut squash with with pickled red onion and a vegan yogurt and dill dressing (VG)

—

Fillet of beef served with BBQ tenderstem broccoli, sweet potato chips and a Chimichurri sauce

Or

Whole cauliflower steak served with BBQ tenderstem broccoli, sweet potato chips and a Chimichurri sauce (V)

Or

Whole cauliflower steak served with BBQ tenderstem broccoli, sweet potato chips and a Chimichurri sauce (VG)

—

Vanilla panna cotta and peach gel (V) (VG)

—

Grilled Pear William served with shortbread crumble and British blackberry ice cream (V)

Or

Grilled Pear William served with shortbread crumble and vegan ice cream (VG)

Children (Family Friendly Lunch Only)

Freshly baked meadow herb bread served with whipped wild garlic butter (V)

—

Crudités and hummus

—

A half portion of one of our main courses or a Feast over Flame burger

—

Grilled Pear William served with shortbread crumble and British blackberry ice cream (V)

The Feast over Flame Family-friendly Lunch is available on Saturdays for groups of 4 - 8 from 12pm, priced at £99 per adult and £45 per child. The Feast over Flame Adults-only Dinner is available from Thursday to Saturday for groups of 6 - 8 (4 - 8 on Thursday) from 6pm, priced at £99 per person. For more information and to book, visit www.feast-events.com

Feast over Flame is one of two extraordinary dining experiences hosted by Feast Events this Summer. Feast on Cloud 9, which is available at The Grove in Hertfordshire until 31st August, takes guests on a culinary journey to the fairground from the comfort of a custom-made hot air balloon.