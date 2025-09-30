Family Halloween Disco – Friday 31st October 2025

Halloween Disco

Get ready for a spooktacular evening of fun and frights as Buckingham Town Council’s annual Family Halloween Disco returns this autumn.

The event will take place on Friday 31st October 2025 from 6:30pm to 9:30pm at the Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre, where families can enjoy a night of music, dancing, Halloween crafts and games.

Guests are encouraged to arrive in their best costumes, with prizes awarded on the night for the most creative outfits – including adults.

This is a ticket-only event, with tickets priced at £8 per child (adults go free). Tickets are available from the Town Council website, the Tourist Information Centre and the Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre. Advance booking is strongly recommended, as the disco is always popular and tends to sell out quickly. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks, and adults may also bring alcoholic beverages for personal enjoyment.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said:

“We are very pleased to announce that there will be a Halloween disco again this year. We look forward to seeing everyone appropriately dressed to reflect the joy of the occasion. Guests will be welcomed by responsible staff to ensure that all young people have a safe, enjoyable, and fun event.”