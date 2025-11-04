Explore artificial intelligence for free with the whole family at Code Ninjas Aylesbury

Code Ninjas Aylesbury - Ninjas in action!

Code Ninjas Aylesbury is inviting local families to step into the exciting world of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning at a free community event, made possible with funding support from Aylesbury Town Council.

The AI and Machine Learning Family Workshop takes place on Saturday 8th November, from 3:15pm to 5:00pm at Bucks New Uni Campus, 59 Walton Street. Designed for curious minds of all ages, the session offers families the chance to explore the fascinating technologies shaping our everyday lives – from voice assistants and image recognition to creative coding with AI tools.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event with the support of Aylesbury Town Council,” said Robin Theakston, Co-Owner of Code Ninjas Aylesbury. “AI is changing the world faster than ever, and this is a brilliant way for families to discover what it’s all about – together. We want to show that learning about AI doesn’t have to be intimidating. It can be exciting, inspiring and full of creativity.”

Founded with the mission to make coding fun and accessible for young people, Code Ninjas offers after-school and holiday programmes where children aged 5-14 learn to code by building their own games, apps and robotics projects. At Code Ninjas Aylesbury, learning is hands-on, imaginative and full of problem-solving – all in a space that feels more like a gaming studio than a classroom.

Their commitment to inspiring the next generation of digital innovators has recently been recognised locally – Code Ninjas was named a finalist at the Buckinghamshire Business Awards, celebrating its efforts to upskill young people across the county with vital digital and computational thinking skills.

The event will also act as a launchpad for a future AI Academy at Code Ninjas Aylesbury. This is being designed to help children develop the skills and confidence to thrive in an increasingly AI-powered world.

“AI is no longer something for the future – it’s part of our lives right now,” said Co-Owner Charlie Gunn. “This workshop is a fantastic way for families to experience how creative and accessible technology can be. We hope it sparks curiosity and gives young people the confidence to explore the endless possibilities of coding and AI.”

To book your place, visit Eventbrite. For more information about Code Ninjas Aylesbury, visit www.codeninjas.co.uk/aylesbury-bkm-uk