Santa has arrived at Dobbies’ Aylesbury store and is hosting a sensory-friendly Quiet Grotto experience this Friday (6 December) for children with additional needs.

The Quiet Grotto experience has been designed to help reduce anxiety and provide a customised environment for children with additional needs, ensuring that every family has a magical grotto experience.

Lighting, sound and visual effects will be minimised, giving kids that cherished moment with Santa. Session times are extended to allow for a slower, relaxed experience, and families will receive a photograph of the Grotto prior to their visit to help prepare children for what they will see on the day.

Children will get to discover the new Little Seedlings train-themed Grotto this December at the Aylesbury store, spreading the joy of Christmas to families in the area.

Santa's Quiet Grotto at Dobbies Garden Centres

After a warm welcome from the elves at Sleighbell Station, children will get to experience snowy scenes, spot woodland characters, find hidden nutcrackers, all culminating in the chance to tell Santa what they would like for Christmas. Here, families will have the chance to capture the moment with a photograph of Santa, making a lasting memory of the experience.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson is looking forward to welcoming kids along to the brand-new Little Seedlings train-inspired Quiet Grotto experience at the Aylesbury store. She said: “Christmas can be a magical time of the year for many, but some children might find it all a little overwhelming. Whether little ones are meeting Santa and his elves for the first time, or it’s a family tradition, our Quiet Grotto experience aims to create magical moments for children who might not enjoy a usual grotto experience.

“Families from Aylesbury can experience Christmas, in every sense at Dobbies. We still have spaces available to book and we can’t wait to welcome everyone!”

Customers are encouraged to book in advance for Dobbies' Christmas events to avoid disappointment.

· Santa’s Quiet Grotto takes place on 6 December, £12.99 per child

· Santa’s Grotto runs from 28 November until 24 December, £12.99 per child

To learn more about the Christmas events at Dobbies’ Aylesbury store and make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events.