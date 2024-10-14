Exciting new theatre company brings timely satire to life at Aylesbury's Queen's Park Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Running Joke Theatre Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of acclaimed farce Accidental Death of an Anarchist at the Queen’s Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This bold, fast-paced comedy offers a witty and satirical take on corruption, bureaucracy, and the absurdity of political power.

Directed by Ash Baker, the production features an immensely talented cast who brings the chaotic energy of this beloved play to life. After the recent death of an anarchist in police custody, the Metropolitan Police are feeling on edge. In steps a man only known as ‘The Maniac’, who inveigles his way into the police station and leads his own inquiry into the death, causing chaos as the Superintendent and his men desperately try and cover their backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First written in the 1970’s and brought right up to date for a barnstorming run last year in London’s West End, Accidental Death Of An Anarchist is a hilarious satire taking aim at the police, government, and each and every one of us.

Rehearsals are progressing well

Director Ash Baker says: “This play has been around for over 50 years, but is as relevant today as it ever has been - especially with the modern adaptation by Tom Basden, which transports it from 1970’s Rome to 2020’s London. I fell in love with this play from the first moment I saw it - it perfectly mixes riotously funny dialogue with thought-provoking and uncomfortable analysis of the current state of policing and the justice system in the UK.”

A rallying cry against injustice, this show will have you creased up with laughter and questioning your life choices in equal measure.

Performance Details Dates: November 1 and 2 at 7.30pm with a matinee, BSL interpreted, at 2.30pm on November 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is no strict age limit, we recommend a minimum age of 16 due to strong language and mature themes

Venue: Limelight Theatre, Queens Park Arts Centre Tickets: £15 no concessions For more information or to book tickets, visit tickets.queensparkarts.com/event/763:276/.