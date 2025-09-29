Elvis returns to Thame!
You will hear all Elvis’s timeless hits performed with accuracy and passion: Jailhouse Rock, Suspicious Minds, Can't Help Falling in Love, Hound Dog, and many more, in an electrifying, authentic, and emotionally charged performance.
Steve Knight is backed by the powerhouse sound of The Midnight Rebel Band, a group of musicians committed to recreating the iconic sounds of Elvis's most legendary concerts. From the iconic '50s hits to the show-stopping Vegas-era classics, this is a full-throttle rock 'n' roll experience that will have you on your feet and shouting for more.
Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the magic of Elvis, this show is guaranteed to leave you all shook up! Everyone is raving about Elvis Returns. Tickets are selling fast! Secure yours now for a night of pure rock 'n' roll royalty.
Elvis Returns is one of three rock events in October. The other two are:
Saturday 4th October
The Guitar Legends Show
Saturday 18th October
Golden Oldies Rock and Roll Show
Elvis Returns will be performed at the Players Theatre, Nelson Street, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 2DP on Saturday 11th October at 7.45 pm. Tickets are £20. Book online at www.thameplayers.co.uk or in the Information Centre at Thame Town Hall or phone them on 01844 212833.