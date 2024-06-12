El Mistico; Magic, mind reading and comedy hypnosis comes to High Wycombe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Poldark Show Presents El Mistico, featuring Poldark and Angus Baskerville, a never-before-seen show, bringing magic, mind reading and comedy hypnosis to High Wycombe on Thursday September 19, 2024, as part of the UK tour.

El Mistico is mystical; a unique unforgettable performance; it’s mesmerising, it’s spellbinding, it’s a show that will literally blow your mind!

Magician and Mind Reader Angus Baskerville has performed for many celebrities. A member of the prestigious Magic Circle, he will open the show with his sleight of hand trickery and impossible mentalism predictions. Volunteer to get up close as he performs tricks right in front of your eyes and accurately reads your mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist, Poldark, the most sought-after hypnotist in the industry, will seize your attention after the interval. You choose how you enter the comedic world of hypnosis; as a spectator in the audience or as a volunteer on stage, to bring the entertainment to life! With unforgettable immersive experiences, demonstrations of hypnotic phenomena and hilariously fun comedy, you'll be transfixed by his amazing hypnotic powers.

El Mistico Tour Comes to High Wycombe

Poldark said “creating a show to take around the UK has been really exciting. Angus and I want to bring the audience as close as we can, so they really feel like they are part of the entertainment and believe what they see, although still wonder how it happens.”

El Mistico performs at the Wycombe Swan Old Town Hall on Thursday September 19, 2024 and runs as part of a UK wide tour. With early bird prices from £22.50, tickets for El Mistico are being sold directly through the venue website https://trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre/en-GB.

Visit Poldark’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@PoldarkShow to view the tour promo show reel.