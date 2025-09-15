Egyptology lecture Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society
Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Berkshire, Buckingham, Oxfordshire) September lecture, The Libyan Pharaohs of Egypt and their Rediscovery, with Professor Aidan Dodson.
Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Berkshire, Buckingham, Oxfordshire)
September Lecture
The Libyan Pharaohs of Egypt and their Rediscovery. with Professor Aidan Dodson
Date/Time : Saturday September 20th 2025 at 2pm (In-Person Only)
Venue : Theatre, Oakwood Centre, Woodley https://tvaes.org.uk/Oakwood.php
Booking: Not Required. Members FREE, Visitors £4 (cash on door, no cards)
Joining: Doors Open from c1.30pm (following AGM which runs from 1 to 1.30pm)