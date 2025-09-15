Egyptology lecture Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Berkshire, Buckingham, Oxfordshire) September lecture, The Libyan Pharaohs of Egypt and their Rediscovery, with Professor Aidan Dodson.

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Berkshire, Buckingham, Oxfordshire)

September Lecture

The Libyan Pharaohs of Egypt and their Rediscovery. with Professor Aidan Dodson

Date/Time : Saturday September 20th 2025 at 2pm (In-Person Only)

Venue : Theatre, Oakwood Centre, Woodley https://tvaes.org.uk/Oakwood.php

Booking: Not Required. Members FREE, Visitors £4 (cash on door, no cards)

Joining: Doors Open from c1.30pm (following AGM which runs from 1 to 1.30pm)

