Egg-citing Easter Trail comes to Princes Risborough High Street

Princes Risborough Easter Egg Hunt

Hop along the High Street over the school holidays and join the Princes Risborough Easter Egg Hunt!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princes Risborough Town Council invites friends and families of Risborough to egg-splore the High Street this Easter holidays with a fun, free themed trail that promises an egg-cellent time for all!

From Monday, April 7th, to Saturday, April 19th, accompanied children can pick up a trail leaflet from various retailers along Princes Risborough High Street, including Puffin Cove, La Crepe Escape, Shaw Trust and Princes Risborough Library. Forms will also be available for download from the Town Council’s website starting Monday, April 7th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each participating shop will have a colourful Easter egg displayed in its window, with a secret letter hidden inside. Your mission? Visit each shop, find the letter, and jot it down on your trail sheet. Once all the letters are collected, they will spell out the name of the magical Easter Bunny!

When you’ve cracked the code and discovered the Easter Bunny’s name, take your completed trail sheet to the Library and exchange your completed trail form for a free treat bag.

For the latest information, please see the Events Page of our website or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.

Those wishing to participate are reminded to pack a pen or pencil and check the Library’s opening hours before making a journey to avoid disappointment.