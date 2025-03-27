Egg-citing Easter Trail comes to Princes Risborough High Street
Princes Risborough Town Council invites friends and families of Risborough to egg-splore the High Street this Easter holidays with a fun, free themed trail that promises an egg-cellent time for all!
From Monday, April 7th, to Saturday, April 19th, accompanied children can pick up a trail leaflet from various retailers along Princes Risborough High Street, including Puffin Cove, La Crepe Escape, Shaw Trust and Princes Risborough Library. Forms will also be available for download from the Town Council’s website starting Monday, April 7th.
Each participating shop will have a colourful Easter egg displayed in its window, with a secret letter hidden inside. Your mission? Visit each shop, find the letter, and jot it down on your trail sheet. Once all the letters are collected, they will spell out the name of the magical Easter Bunny!
When you’ve cracked the code and discovered the Easter Bunny’s name, take your completed trail sheet to the Library and exchange your completed trail form for a free treat bag.
For the latest information, please see the Events Page of our website or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.
Those wishing to participate are reminded to pack a pen or pencil and check the Library’s opening hours before making a journey to avoid disappointment.