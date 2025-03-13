Egg-citing adventures are expected at Tumblestone Hollow this Easter

Full of Easter egg-citement, Tumblestone Hollow’s Enchanted Easter Trail returns to the woodland adventure playground at Stonor Park (near Henley-on-Thames) from Saturday 5th April to Monday 21st April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riddles, rhymes and 12 hand-painted wooden eggs are dotted around the unique playground as well as Stonor’s gardens. The one-of-a-kind and delicately decorated wooden eggs are painted by a local school as part of a class art project, inspired by Damien Hirst’s Blossom Series.

The popular nature walk also returns this year, designed to highlight the nature in Stonor’s parkland which lies in the heart of the picturesque Chiltern Hills. With raptors including buzzards, red kites, as well as fallow deer, hares, rabbits and plenty of insects, the Nature Trail encourages families to release their inner David Attenborough and learn facts and complete their activity sheet whilst surrounded by pretty spring bulbs and tree blossom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “Springtime is one of the best seasons at Stonor Park and Tumblestone Hollow, as the parkland and gardens come alive with blossom, early bulbs and animals. We feel the natural landscape and wildlife really add to the whole Easter experience at Tumblestone Hollow, giving our visitors even more to explore as they conquer trails, get stuck into den-building and interact with our special characters.”

Enchanted Easter Trail at Tumblestone Hollow

As well as the trails, families can use their teamwork skills to build the ultimate woodland den and visit the playground's bug hotel, unveiled at February half term. Tumblestone Hollow’s special characters will be on hand for play time and will help identify the eggs and give handy clues to complete the trail.

To fuel hungry tummies for a busy day out, Tumblestone Hollow’s Rumble Hut serves authentic wood-fired pizzas with a variety of toppings, as well as an Easter-themed chocolate crêpe, classic burgers and fries, American-style milkshakes and creamy Italian gelato.

Especially for Easter, Tumblestone Hollow has teamed up with award-winning chocolatier, Tutu Chocolate, and visitors could win a unique and handcrafted chocolate egg if they share a picture of the Enchanted Easter Trail and tag Tumblestone Hollow on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sundays throughout April as well as Easter Monday, visitors can soak up the long history of Stonor Park, with Stonor House open between 1:15pm and 5pm. Highlights of the historic building include The Gothic Hall, 13th century chapel and dramatic long gallery, as well as a trip to the archives to read about the generations of Stonors who have lived at the great house, including Cecily Stonor, who was thrown into the Tower of London for hiding the priest St Edmond Campion during the reformation.

Enchanted Easter Trail at Tumblestone Hollow

Ticket prices for the Enchanted Easter Trail at Tumblestone Hollow are shown on the website and early booking is strongly recommended to get the best price. To check opening times and to book, please visit www.stonor.com