Eden’s Silver Series continues to inspire and connect older adults in the community

Building on the success of previous events, Eden is proud to continue supporting the Silver Series – a monthly programme of fun and engaging social events created exclusively for older adults.

​In collaboration with their valued retailers, the Silver Series offers a variety of free experiences that inspire creativity, spark connection, and encourage exploration. Aimed at reducing loneliness and encouraging social interaction, the programme encourages participants to discover new places, engage in enriching activities, and build relationships both within their age group and enjoy a vibrant and welcoming environment.

The next upcoming Silver Series event, scheduled for Monday, 8 September, will be hosted by the Danish lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene. Attendees will be invited to participate in an engaging and interactive workshop, featuring a selection of the brand’s high-quality craft materials and tools.

The initiative has received glowing feedback from attendees. Local resident Jane, who regularly attends with her husband, shared:

“My husband and I have attended and enjoyed several of the events organised by Eden. There is always a warm welcome at the coffee mornings, brunches, and cinema visits, often a quiz or thoughtful goody bag as well. It’s a lovely way to get to know new people and be spoiled a little with delicious food, drinks, and a fun activity. Come along - it’s a wonderful way to spend a few hours on a Monday.”

Another attendee, Leila, wrote following a recent brunch event:

“I have just been to brunch at Zizzi’s, and I have to say that the food was just yummy! The same goes for the service and the atmosphere. So, thank you for thinking of us oldies and doing all these lovely things for us… Once again, thank you so much for everything.”

Looking ahead, the October Silver Series event will take place on Monday, 6 October at Muffin Break in Eden and will feature a relaxed coffee social. The final event of the year is scheduled for Monday, 4 November, offering guests a cinema social with a complimentary screening at Cineworld Eden.

With events consistently well-attended, spaces are limited, and early booking is strongly encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Be sure to join us at Eden and be part of a welcoming community where memorable moments and meaningful connections await.

If people are interested in attending, they can sign up by calling 01494 768086, or alternatively, by emailing [email protected] to find out more.