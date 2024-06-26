Eden's Big Day Out returns to High Wycombe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors can expect the most memorable Big Day Out yet on Saturday 13th July - from cupcake workshops to performances from the kids' favourite characters - plus 100s of prizes to be won including a £1,000 holiday voucher.

This July Eden Shopping Centre will come to life with activities for the whole family, including performances from iconic characters Hey Duggee and Bluey, meet and greets with Chase from PAW Patrol*, face painting, a giant colouring wall – and a host of exclusive offers, workshops, and prizes to be won.

Catch Hey Duggee and Bluey on the Main Stage

Located in front of the soon-to-be Primark store, the Big Day Out’s ‘Main Stage’ will feature a busy line-up of free performances, including Hey Duggee’s ‘Stick Song’ and Bluey’s ‘Toy Box’ activities at intervals throughout the day*. There will also be interactive ‘Family Discos’ with popular ‘Dave the Disco’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families can expect a fun-filled day out at Eden Shopping Centre this summer

Cupcake and Bubble Bar workshops

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with a creative streak will have the chance to get hands-on with workshops from two of Eden’s retailers for only £2 per child.

For food fans, The Brunch Lounge is hosting a Cupcake Workshop encouraging shoppers to bring to life delicious creations to take home. While Lush’s Bubble Bar Workshop will give visitors the chance to create their very own masterpiece.

Workshops will take place outside HMV, and guests will need to pre-book their preferred time slot here.

This July Eden Shopping Centre will come to life with activities for the whole family.

Retailers showcase and exclusive discounts

Some of Eden’s most popular retailers will be celebrating with unique activities and offering exclusive discounts. Craft Coop will be hosting a free craft workshop and Hollywood Bowl will be on the mall with their inflatable alley, and there will be live cooking demonstrations by Wagamama. Guests can also enjoy delicious samples from Grounded Kitchen, Mooboo, Black Sheep Coffee, Zizzi, and Tapori Curry Bar.

Prizes galore - plus the return of the giant tombola

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, the Big Day Out competition has been supersized this year, to give local families the chance to win a holiday (£1000 TUI voucher). On top of that, the Giant Tombola is back for a 2nd year with 100s of prizes up for grabs, with all proceeds going to local High Wycombe food bank charity, One Can Trust.

Eden Shopping Centre marketing manager, Rebecca Gomme, said:

We’re thrilled to be bringing back the Big Day Out for a third year. Thanks to our brilliant retailers and the incredible High Wycombe community, this year’s event promises to be the most memorable yet, with exciting activities for all ages.

While Hey Duggee, Bluey, and Chase from PAW Patrol are sure to steal the headlines for the kids, there will be plenty for Mum, Dad, and the rest of the family to get excited about - from live cooking demonstrations to exlcusive offers and prizes to be won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can't wait to see families come together to create unforgettable memories at Eden!"

Avoid disappointment and book in advance for the activities...

Meet and Greet with Chase from PAW Patrol:

11am / 12:15pm / 1:30pm / 3pm

Book a slot here.

* Main Stage performance times:

10.30am – Family Disco

11am – Hey Duggee Show

11.20am – Disco Intermission

11.30am – Bluey Show

11.50am – Disco Intermission

12 noon – Hey Duggee Show

12.20pm – Disco Intermission

12.30pm – Bluey Show

12.50pm – Family Disco

1.20pm – Grand Prize Draw Announcement

1.30pm – Hey Duggee Show

1.50pm – Disco Intermission

2pm – Bluey Show

2.20pm – Disco Intermission

2.30pm – Hey Duggee Show

2.50pm – Disco Intermission

3pm – Bluey Show

3.20pm – Family Disco

Workshops timetable and information:

The Brunch Lounge – Cupcake Workshop:

11:00am / 11:30am / 12:00pm / 12:30pm / 1:30pm / 2:00pm / 2:30pm / 3:00pm / 3:30pm

Lush – Bubble Bar Workshop:

11:00am / 11:30am / 12:00pm / 12:30pm / 1:00pm / 2:00pm / 2:30pm / 3:00pm / 3:30pm