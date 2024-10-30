Early Bird Tickets closing soon for Charity Santa Dashes
These Santa Dashes see families and friends dash through the local streets with festive fancy dress and Christmas songs playing, creating a great community atmosphere throughout each event.
The festivities will start with the Buckingham Santa Dash on Sunday 1st December, with early bird tickets available until 1st November.
A week later, on Sunday 8th December, the Haddenham Santa Dash invites participants to join the holiday fun, with discounted tickets available until 8th November.
Wrapping up the offering, the Wycombe Santa Dash will take place on Sunday 15th December, with early bird pricing ending on 15th November.
The Wycombe Santa Dash is in partnership with Wycombe Wanderers Foundation and participants will run around the Wycombe Wanderers FC pitch as part of the route.
Profits from the Wycombe Santa Dash will be split between both organisations.
Bill Richards, Community and Events Fundraiser for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, shared his excitement: “Our Santa Dashes are a fantastic festive event for the whole family. Last year’s Santa Dashes raised over £6,000 helping us care for local patients and their families. We’re hoping to make this year’s event even bigger and better!”
With options for both 2.5km and 5km routes, participants of all ages and abilities can enjoy these festive runs, walks, or jogs.
Early bird entry fees are £12 for adults and £8 for under-16s, including a Santa hat, mince pie, and commemorative Santa Dash medal.
Each location offers a fun-filled day for the whole family with special early bird ticket prices available for a limited time.
To help support local hospice care this holiday season and take part in a Santa Dash, please visit:
Buckingham: www.fnhospice.org.uk/santadashbuc24
Haddenham: www.fnhospice.org.uk/santadashhad24
Wycombe: www.fnhospice.org.uk/santadashwyc24