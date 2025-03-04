Duck Pond Market brings ethical, artisan shopping to Marlow’s Liston Court Gardens

Marlow is set to welcome a brand-new addition to its vibrant market scene, as the Duck Pond Market opens in Liston Court Gardens on Saturday, 8 March. This exciting new market will showcase an array of artisanal food and handcrafted goods, all ethically sourced and made with care.

Known for its commitment to championing independent makers, Duck Pond Market brings together producers, artists, and crafters to offer visitors a unique shopping experience that will complement the existing market offerings in Marlow.

Duck Pond Market is already well-established in locations including Chiswick, Ruislip and Richmond and founder Caron Pook has long envisioned bringing the concept to Marlow.

‘Marlow has such a fantastic community spirit, and I've wanted to bring Duck Pond Market here for some time. Our focus has always been on high-quality, handcrafted, and sustainable products, and I truly believe the market will add something special to the town, giving both residents and visitors a chance to discover beautiful, ethical goods while supporting small businesses.’

The market will take place in Liston Court Gardens, providing a welcoming space for shoppers to explore everything from artisan cheeses and handmade chocolates to unique homewares and gifts. With its emphasis on sustainability, local craftsmanship, and a warm community atmosphere, Duck Pond Market promises to become a much-loved fixture in Marlow.

Jessica Nicholls, Senior Marketing Manager at Sorbon Estates commented:

‘We’re thrilled to welcome Duck Pond Gardens to Marlow. It will be a fantastic addition to the existing offerings available in the town and will provide residents and visitors with even more reasons to explore and enjoy all that the area has to offer.’

For community organisations interested in using Liston Court Gardens for their events, please contact Marlow Town Council at 01628 484024 or email [email protected]. For commercial enquiries, email [email protected].

Duck Pond Market will be at Liston Court Gardens every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm.

For more information, visit www.duckpondmarket.com.