Drones, VR & Homemade Cake – A fresh take on Care Home Open Week in Haddenham

A taste of tomorrow’s care – today! Haddenham Park Care Home & Apartments hosts a community showcase with a twist Haddenham may be known for its history and charm, but on Saturday, 21st June, the future is rolling in… with drones, virtual reality, and a side of homemade cake.

In an inventive spin on the nationwide Care Home Open Week (CHOW), Haddenham Park Care Home & Apartments is inviting the local community not into the home itself (as it’s not quite finished just yet), but across the street to the Haddenham Airfield Pavilion. The event transforms the Pavilion into a buzzing expo-style celebration of what’s to come, proof that, when it opens, this isn’t just going to be a care home, it’s going to be the place to be.

Not Your Average Afternoon Out

Forget bingo and tea. This is care with a capital “C” for creativity, community, and cutting-edge technology. From drone flying classes and VR experiences to a boat racing station and even a basketball shootout, there’s something to spark joy at every turn.

Picnic in the Park

For those who prefer a gentler pace, there’s a reading corner, face painting, and yoga & holistic therapies to unwind with. Even your finances can get a little TLC with on-site advice from an independent financial advisor.

And yes, of course, there will be cake, homemade by the exceptional Haddenham Park culinary team.

More Than Just a Showcase

This event is more than fun and games. It’s a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the thoughtful, innovative care philosophy that Haddenham Park is bringing to the village. Attendees will get to meet future members of the team, from the physiotherapist and beautician, to the hairdresser and specialists from the Alzheimer’s Society, who run the Thame Memory Café.

Expect talks, demonstrations, and one-on-one conversations that showcase how care at Haddenham Park stands out from the rest.

Why It Matters

Care Home Open Week is about breaking down barriers and inviting communities to connect with the care sector in a positive way. And while Haddenham Park may not have officially opened its doors yet, it’s already opening minds.

“We wanted to bring people into the conversation early,” said the Haddenham Park team. “This is a chance to show how we’re blending hospitality, health, and heart in everything we do, right from day one.”

So, whether you’re curious, caring, or just in it for the drone piloting (no judgment), come along and see the future of care before the doors even open!

Haddenham Park Care Home & Apartments – Care Home Open Week Haddenham Airfield Pavilion Saturday, 21st June 2025

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM RSVP via Facebook Visit haddenhampark.co.uk or call 01844 390 300 to find out more.