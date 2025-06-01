Drinking for the sake of Art with Lesley Humphreys

This June, Bucks Art Weeks marks an impressive 40 years as the county’s biggest celebration of visual arts and open studios. From 7 to 22 June, hundreds of painters, potters, sculptors, glassworkers, textile artists and more will throw open their doors to welcome visitors. Follow the bright yellow signs to explore the studios, take part in workshops, and meet the creatives behind the work. Entry to all venues is completely free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amongst these are artists such as Lesley Humphreys who will be exhibiting three of her recycled artworks made out of 1,404 wine, beer & spirit bottle tops. This is only a small proportion of the tops she has saved in her studio, all boxed up and colour categorised ready to include in future work. Luckily Lesley has not had to drink these all by herself as she has a loyal band of friends and family who collect bottle tops and other items for possible use in her art.

"Using non traditional materials began when I came across the plate paintings of Julian Schnabel as a mature student at college" she told us. This led to the creation of her Best in Show piece, "Ugandan Boy Soldier" which highlighted his lost childhood by incorporating toys in his face. Since then Lesley has gone on to use human hair, take away trays and buttons and threads. These pieces will also be on show at her Bierton studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an avid recycler she was passionate about keeping items out of landfill at a time when her local MP wrote back to her claiming it was unfeasible and a fire hazard to recycle paper. Things have changed greatly since then but Lesley believes more can be done and believes strongly that one man’s waste is another man’s treasure.

Visit talented artists and support local creators this June

During Bucks Art Weeks, Lesley will be displaying at her Bierton studio: “It is the first time I will be taking part in the event and I’m very excited to be exhibiting as part of the Bierton Collective alongside two talented artists: printmaker Sheila de Rosa and illustrator Lily Muirhead”. So why not pop along to see Lesley and her artist friends at Affinity House, The Firs, Aylesbury Road, Bierton HP22 5DX. Or if you’d like to find out more about Lesley and her work, visit lesleyhumphreys.com

Plan your day out at Bucks Art Weeks by going to bucksartweeks.org.uk and using the interactive map to find more artists and makers that interest you. Visit five venues with a free loyalty card this June and you can enter a prize draw to win £100 worth of art. With a plethora of local arts, crafts and gifts, experience all the creativity that is just waiting at your doorstep and take some time to plan an artistically enriching day out this summer!