Double awards win for Bucks miniature pig farm attraction

A popular Bucks miniature pig attraction scooped not one but two accolades at the Thames Valley Awards last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kew Little Pigs, which is based in Amersham, walked away with awards for Tourism Attraction of the Year, and Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the glitzy event in Reading on Friday night.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, who was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year by judges, said: "What an amazing thing to win two awards on the night, we are still buzzing and can't believe it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a challenging time for the far over the past year, but awards like this make us feel like we are on the right track, and that our best practice way of doing things and love for our animals does shine through."

Eva Mikhail and Jemma McCarthy of Kew Little Pigs collecting the awards - Animal News Agency

Kew Little Pigs began in Olivia's back garden in 2010, and we are so proud of our growth, and is proud that the growth has never been at the expense of welfare or customer service.

The farm also loves to give back, and has helped thousands of children and adults have the all-important animal encounters that are so important to creating a balanced, compassionate and fairer society.

Kew Little Pigs is about welfare, both for the animals they care for, and for the people they work with and serve. These encounters have helped many people, from children with special educational needs, to frontline workers struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Thames Valley Business & Community Awards celebrates the region's business community's achievements, resilience, innovation, and creativity.

The awards were launched in 2018 by The Great British Expos, which has been organising various corporate events for the last 13 years.

The judging panel said: "Kew Little Pigs Farm, located in Amersham Bucks, stands as a remarkable tourist attraction, housing nearly 100 animals.

"It plays a significant educational role for young visitors, fostering learning and curiosity. The farm has garnered an impressive array of positive feedback and reviews, reflecting its success and impact."

To celebrate you can take 20% off your pet and play session with Kew Little Pigs, simply type in pigsdiscount24 at the online checkout when you bookFind out more at www.kewlittlepigs.com