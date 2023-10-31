Don''t miss Buckingham's magnificent bonfire & fireworks

Skies over Bourton Park will be lit up Saturday evening 4th November by Titanium Fireworks who will once again be putting on a magnificent firework display in Bourton Park, Buckingham.

The free event organised by Buckingham Town Council kicks off at 6pm with a mixed LED roaming performance including hula hoops, wings and LED sticks with Cassia Chloe Fire & Glow Circus Arts who will entertain the crowd before the main firework display at 7pm.

After the fireworks, there will be a flaming torchlight procession to light the bonfire, the procession is made up of members of the Town Council. The evening will end with a 45-minute large scale FX and pyrotechnic finale by Cassia Chloe.

Silverstone Brewery will be providing a licensed bar and there will be hot snacks such as burgers, hot dogs and chips supplied by J & L Snack Bar. Average Joe Coffee will be on hand with hot drinks. If you would prefer something sweet, then check out the artisan donuts from Oh So Dough, and sweets from David Side. Reusable glo toys will also be available from Mr Glow

Cassia Chloe LED performances

The 1536 Air Cadets will again be on hand to help marshal the crowd and Buckingham Table will be making a collection.

Members of the public are asked to walk to the event where possible or park in Cornwalls Meadow Car park and follow the signs through the park to the paddock in Bourton Park, as parking in the vicinity of the event is extremely limited.