Dobbies Beaconsfield store to host free October gardening workshops

This October, Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting seasonal, free workshops in Beaconsfield store, Grow How: Caring for your autumn garden, suitable for all abilities.

Dobbies’ October Grow How sessions, Caring for you autumn garden, is taking place on Wednesday 1 and Saturday 4 October at 10:30am and 3:30pm at the Beaconsfield store. Octobers workshop is all about maximising your outdoor space during the change of seasons. The session will cover protecting plants and prepping soil on the lead up to winter, with a live demonstration, followed by a Q&A session with a member of Dobbies’ Green Team. Attendees will discover top tips and gardening know-how, to learn about winter prepping and seasonal planting planning, as a well as a demonstration on autumn pruning.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, is encouraging keen gardeners to join in with the fun and educational workshops at Dobbies this October. He said: “Autumn is a great time of year in the gardening calendar and our free-to-attend workshops at the Beaconsfield store showcase just how accessible and fun this hobby is. These sessions are designed for gardeners of all ages and abilities.

“October’s Grow How session will be very beneficial for those unsure of how to prepare their garden on the lead up to winter, or how to care for your garden tools during the cold months..”

Those interested in learning more about gardening workshops at Dobbies Beaconsfield are encouraged to visit the website to reserve their spot for the free Grow How workshops. www.dobbies.com/events.