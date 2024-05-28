Dino discovery in Buckingham's parks
Some really wild visitors have landed in Buckingham's parks.
There are dinosaurs and mega mini beast hiding across Bourton, Chandos and Heartland parks - will you be able to find them? Visitors to Buckingham can download the free mobile app and start exploring!
Buckinghamshire Council Public Health have partnered with Love Exploring to deliver an app encouraging communities to explore their local area, parks and green spaces more through walking.
Love Exploring have created bespoke activities to bring audio guides and augmented reality games in areas of Buckinghamshire. Free to all, the games and guided trails include quizzes that get the user hunting for clues as they explore the place they are visiting. loveexploring.co.uk/ | #LoveExploringBucks | Love Exploring App | Buckinghamshire Council