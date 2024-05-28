Dino discovery in Buckingham's parks

Triceratops in Bourton Park?!

Some really wild visitors have landed in Buckingham's parks.

There are dinosaurs and mega mini beast hiding across Bourton, Chandos and Heartland parks - will you be able to find them? Visitors to Buckingham can download the free mobile app and start exploring!

Buckinghamshire Council Public Health have partnered with Love Exploring to deliver an app encouraging communities to explore their local area, parks and green spaces more through walking.

