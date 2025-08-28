Dates announced for Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Artists & Makers Fairs
The fairs showcase an array of incredible local talent. Visitors not only have the chance to meet the makers, but also purchase high-quality art and craft directly from the creators, including ceramics, textiles, prints, and jewellery.
Fair Dates & Venues:
Thame Town Hall:
Saturday 8th November 2025
Saturday 22nd November 2025
Saturday 6th December 2025
Saturday 20th December 2025
St Mary’s Church Hall, Princes Risborough:
Saturday 15th November 2025
All fairs run from 10 am to 4 pm.
Now in her third decade of curating creative excellence, Sally Evans has become a champion of independent artists and makers throughout Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
Sally says: "I’m passionate about supporting the incredible talent and creativity of local artists and makers. I hand-select each exhibitor to guarantee that every stall offers something unique and beautifully made. Visitors are guaranteed to find one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting the vital tradition of handcraft in our communities."
Calling All Exceptional Artists and Makers:
Are you a skilled printmaker, ceramicist, textile artist, free motion embroiderer, photographer, or painter? Sally is always keen to hear from talented individuals producing work to a high standard.
If you believe your work deserves a place among some of the region’s best, please get in touch. Sally’s fairs are renowned for their quality and originality.
To be considered as an exhibitor or to discover more, contact Sally Evans at [email protected] or visit www.sallyevansevents.com.