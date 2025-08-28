Dates announced for Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Artists & Makers Fairs

Art and craft lovers across Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire are in for a treat this Autumn and Winter with the return of Sally Evans Artists and Makers Fairs in Thame and Princes Risborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fairs showcase an array of incredible local talent. Visitors not only have the chance to meet the makers, but also purchase high-quality art and craft directly from the creators, including ceramics, textiles, prints, and jewellery.

Fair Dates & Venues:

Thame Town Hall:

Handmade recycled silver, gold and ethically sourced gemstones on display at Sally Evans Artists & Makers Fairs.

Saturday 8th November 2025

Saturday 22nd November 2025

Saturday 6th December 2025

Saturday 20th December 2025

Sally Evans Artists & Makers Fairs are your chance to shop local, support artisans, and discover original gifts for you and your loved ones.

St Mary’s Church Hall, Princes Risborough:

Saturday 15th November 2025

All fairs run from 10 am to 4 pm.

Now in her third decade of curating creative excellence, Sally Evans has become a champion of independent artists and makers throughout Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the exceptional crafts on display at the Sally Evans Artists & Makers Fairs

Sally says: "I’m passionate about supporting the incredible talent and creativity of local artists and makers. I hand-select each exhibitor to guarantee that every stall offers something unique and beautifully made. Visitors are guaranteed to find one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting the vital tradition of handcraft in our communities."

Calling All Exceptional Artists and Makers:

Are you a skilled printmaker, ceramicist, textile artist, free motion embroiderer, photographer, or painter? Sally is always keen to hear from talented individuals producing work to a high standard.

If you believe your work deserves a place among some of the region’s best, please get in touch. Sally’s fairs are renowned for their quality and originality.

To be considered as an exhibitor or to discover more, contact Sally Evans at [email protected] or visit www.sallyevansevents.com.