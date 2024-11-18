Dahl up the magic for a Phizz-wizzing Winter this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of the BFG, Matilda and Charlie Bucket who are looking to ‘dahl’ up the magic this Christmas should head to the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden for a splendiferous day out.

The visitor attraction, which celebrates the life and stories of Roald Dahl, one of the UK’s most popular authors, has a host of activities lined up to keep families entertained from the end of November until Saturday 28 December.

Kicking off on Saturday 23 November, the Museum will launch its Phizz-wizzing Winter programme of festive activities with the Child Heroes Christmas Trail where children can track down Christmas stockings belonging to their favourite Roald Dahl characters such as Matilda, Charlie and Sophie from the BFG.

The main attraction will be on Saturday 14 December when the museum will be hosting a laid-back Santa experience where visiting children will have the opportunity to meet him, share their Christmas wishes and enjoy a chocolate treat.

Get stuck into crafts at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre's Phizz-wizzing Winter event between 23 November - 28 December.

Steve Gardam, director at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre, says: “We wanted to give little ones the chance to meet Santa in a relaxed and informal way this Christmas. He will be making appearances in the Museum galleries throughout the day to meet children and have his photo taken with them at no additional cost.”

The jam-packed festive programme means visitors can look forward to activities based on Dahl’s work including designing a Christmas Jumper for Matilda, decorating a dream jar for the BFG or building a miniature Writing Hut in the craft room. There will also be regular story-telling, guided walks through the countryside that inspired Dahl’s stories and the chance to get up close and personal with some of the minibeasts and bugs that featured in James and the Giant Peach.

Steve adds: “We have a bumper programme of activities this Christmas spread across a number of different days in November and December.

“I am particularly excited about our Grown Up Gathering taking place on Thursday 28 November when adults will be able to enjoy the Museum with a glass of wine and a delumptious mince pie or two. Our Collections Manager will also be on hand to talk visitors through our exhibits including some of the more unusual items which Dahl kept in his writing hut such as a hip joint, a chocolate foil ball and shavings from his own spine.”

Step inside Dahl's writing hut at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden

There will also be a guided walk taking place in the woods and Chiltern countryside that inspired so many of Dahl’s stories including Danny the Champion of the World and Fantastic Mr Fox where visitors will be able to enjoy listening to extracts of Dahl’s My Year read by professional storytellers.

The Christmas programme at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre takes place from 23 November – 28 December 2024 and online pre-booked tickets are £9.95 (concessions available).

Children under five years old are free of charge. There is a small additional charge for workshops, special events and guided walks.

It is not essential to pre-book a visit and walk-up admissions are always welcome but pre-booking workshops is recommended as they sell out fast. For more information, call 01494 892 192, visit www.roalddahlmuseum.org, or like and follow @roalddahlmuseum on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.