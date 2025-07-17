Cup of tea, cake and support – dementia carers welcome at Buckingham care home

A care home in Buckingham is inviting carers to join its monthly support group, where they can connect with others, share their experiences and find practical advice – all over a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall on Church Street, the sessions take place on the first Wednesday of every month from 4pm-5.30pm, with the next meeting on 6th August.

The group offers a safe, relaxed space for anyone supporting a friend or family member living with dementia, whether they are new to caring or have been on the journey for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can enjoy complimentary refreshments, including freshly baked cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and have the chance to meet the care team. The sessions also offer an opportunity to discover more about the specialist dementia care and daily activities that help make life fulfilling for residents at the home.

Maids Moreton Hall care home in Buckingham is opening its doors to dementia carers from the local community

Andrea Bullen, Customer Relations Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Our support group is a friendly and relaxed environment where carers can find advice and meet others who understand the experience of caring for someone living with dementia. We welcome everyone, whether you’re new to caring or have been supporting a loved one for some time.”

“The group is about offering a listening ear, sharing advice and creating a warm community where carers can feel supported and valued. Whether you’re looking for practical tips or just a friendly chat over a slice of cake, you’re very welcome to come along.”

Maids Moreton Hall, rated ‘outstanding’ by the CQC, provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own hair salon, cinema room and café. The layout of the home has been configured to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.