Creativity abounds at Queens Park Arts Centre this summer

WEEKLY WORKSHOPS

QPAC’s programme of weekly creative drop-in workshops offer pay-as-you-go classes– so no long term commitment, making it the ideal way to try something new. Ideal for beginners or improvers with expert tutor led workshops in pottery, life drawing, needlework, painting, jewellery making, woodwork, music, dance and more!

Tony Law - Comedy Club

In addition to the weekly workshops, there are a number of special short courses taught in QPAC’s dedicated creative studios by expert tutors, artists and makers. Some highlights include one-day pottery throwing workshops where participants can take their potter's wheel driving test in a fun and friendly class, taking place on Saturday 11 May, 6 July and 27 July, and a special one-day figure sculpting class, working from a life model, which also takes place on Saturday 6 July. Full details and info about these and many other one-day courses can be found on the website www.queensparkarts.com.

For young creatives, there’s weekly afterschool art clubs and pottery workshops on Mondays and Tuesdays, as well as a teens pottery drop-in afterschool on Fridays. Teens can also take part in the tutored life drawing sessions on Tuesday evenings. Make sure to check out the website for upcoming May Half Term and Summer holiday workshops which include children’s crafts and pottery sessions, and teens oil painting and textiles classes.

LIMELIGHT THEATRE

Alongside QPAC’s creative workshops, their Limelight Theatre is once again hosting an eclectic programme of live music, theatre and comedy throughout the summer months.

John Otway

Starting with the sold out gig on Friday 3 May from local legend John Otway. There’s more live music on 18 May from Book of Genesis – the UK’s foremost Genesis early era tribute band, and this month sees the return of the ever popular Comedy Club on Friday 10 May which features Tony Law – as seen on ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’. There’s also a special evening celebrating the songs of legendary satirist Tom Lehrer from award-winning storytellers Unbound on Friday 31 May and Saturday 1 June with ‘An Evening With(out) Tom Lehrer’