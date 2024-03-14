Cracking Easter activities at Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre

The community event will showcase an array of offerings, including handcrafted seasonal gifts and products from local small businesses, as well as irresistibly sweet treats. In addition to these attractions, children will enjoy an Easter-themed scavenger hunt, colouring competition, and plenty of crafts, making it an ideal choice for families with young children.

There is a small £1 entrance fee per adult and children go free. Councilor Robin Stuchbury, chair of Town Centre and Events committee said “I hope people will come and bring their families and take part in this event. Both the town centre and events committee and our offices are always looking within our resources to do more for young people and families, and this is one of those events which brings our community together in a shared activity, which underpins our values and intentions when organising and running community events within our town.”