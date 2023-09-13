The café will run on the 1st Wednesday of the month and provides a space for local people who have been affected by bereavement or any kind of loss to meet others by coming together for a cuppa and a chat. Each session is run by volunteers who are on hand to welcome and speak to attendees, they are an informal structure, guided by the needs of the people attending.

The Compassionate Cafes will take place on 1st Wednesday of the month, from 4th October 2023, from 1-3pm. Nicky, one of the volunteers at the Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care Compassionate Café in West Watford says: “Compassionate Cafés offer a great opportunity for us as volunteers to be able to provide comforting and reassuring company in a friendly environment to those who are trying to build up the confidence to venture out, meet with people again and feel a sense of inclusion after suffering a loss” Sally, the manager on the Wigginton Village Community Shop & Café, is excited about the launching the Compassionate Café and said : “We’re delighted to be part of such an important project and host a compassionate café. This type of support will greatly benefit the local community” Alison May, Community Engagement Manager at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, says: “It has been wonderful to see the impact our Compassionate Cafes have had on both volunteers and attendees in our existing locations, so we’re really looking forward to bringing this to Wigginton Tring area. The cafes are very informal in structure – they're not a support group or counselling session – but people who come along tell us that they get a huge amount out of the peer support, and the chance to meet other people who understand their loss. I’d encourage anybody in the area who has experienced any type of bereavement or loss to come along to the sessions and see what they can take away from them.”