Community invited to visit local care home, which has its own library, hair salon and cafe

Care UK’s Catherine Court, on Cressex Road, will be opening its doors to the community on Saturday 13th April, from 11.30am-5pm.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet the team and chat to the new Home Manager, Corina Andreescu. With over twenty years of experience in the UK’s healthcare sector, Corina has a wealth of expertise to share.

Guests will also be able to take a tour around the care home, which has its own library, hair salon and café, as well as enjoy live entertainment and try a range of tasty treats specially prepared by the home’s talented catering team.

Corina Andreescu, Home Manager at Catherine Court, said: “We’re looking forward to opening the doors to Catherine Court and welcoming the community into our fantastic home.

“We understand how important it is for a care home to feel like home, which is why we’re encouraging local people to come and take a look for themselves, meet the team, and find out more about how life in a Care UK care home is special. We’re incredibly proud of the warm and welcoming environment we’ve created here at Catherine Court – I already feel like part of the family!

“We’re looking forward to meeting the people of High Wycombe and the surrounding areas, and giving them a taste of what life could be like at Catherine Court!”

Catherine Court provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own hair salon.

To find out more about Catherine Court or book your place at the event, contact Home Manager, Corina Andreescu, on 01494 856204 or email [email protected]